Posted: May 03, 2018 9:50 AMUpdated: May 03, 2018 9:50 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Several people have contacted chamber officials to report that a company is calling saying they are with the Chamber of Commerce and are asking members to verify their information.

The number they are calling from is 918-291-1296 which does not allow call backs.

Chamber Executive Director Sherry Wilt wants you to know the chamber is not calling members to verify information because they just mailed members their verification forms several months ago in an attempt to keep records up to date.

Wilt asks you to cautious giving anyone your business information.

If you are in doubt that it is the Bartlesville Chamber, please call 918-336-8708 before giving your information.