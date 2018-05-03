Posted: May 03, 2018 11:34 AMUpdated: May 03, 2018 11:34 AM

Ben Nicholas

In 2018, there have been a total of nine rabid animals in the state, eight skunks and one cow. The Oklahoma State Department of Health is encouraging those with pets and livestock to make sure their animals are properly vaccinated.

In order to prevent the continued spread of rabies, public health law requires un-vaccinated animals exposed to a rabid animal to be either quarantined at a veterinarian’s clinic for four months (dogs and cats), or euthanized at the owner’s expense. Un-vaccinated horses or livestock animals exposed to a rabid animal are generally quarantined on the owner’s premises for six months with periodic evaluation by a licensed veterinarian.

Although rabies symptoms can vary, it is important to be suspicious of animals exhibiting the following behaviors:

Lack of fear of people

Listless, confused, or less active than normally expected

Having difficulty moving or appearing paralyzed

Unusual or inappropriate aggression (without being provoked)

Oklahoma rules and regulations require an owner to present their dogs and cats to a veterinarian for rabies vaccination by the time the animal is 4 months of age, but the vaccines can be safely given as early as 3 months of age. The time to re-vaccinate depends upon the documentation of previous vaccines, age of the animal, type of vaccine administered, and city licensing codes. All horses and livestock having frequent contact with humans, such as those in petting zoos, fairs and other public exhibits, are recommended to be vaccinated against rabies. Owners should consider vaccinating other livestock that are particularly valuable. It is recommended to consult with a veterinarian about vaccination recommendations for all pets and livestock.

Rabies is a viral disease affecting the central nervous system and is usually fatal once symptoms of the disease have started. Rabies is found in the brain, spinal cord, and saliva of infected animals and is transmitted through a bite or through contact with open skin wounds or mucous membranes of the eyes, nose, or mouth.

If anyone suspects an animal has been exposed to rabies, they should immediately contact a veterinarian or the local county health department for guidance. Individuals can also consult with the OSDH Acute Disease Service epidemiologist-on-call 24 hours a day at (405) 271-4060 for evaluation of rabies risk and guidance on submitting an animal for rabies testing.