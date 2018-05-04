Posted: May 04, 2018 9:35 AMUpdated: May 04, 2018 9:35 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Nine Republican candidates for governor gathered at Bartlesville's East Side Arvest Bank Branch for a forum Thursday night. Gary Jones, Gary Richardson, Eric Felch, Christopher Barnett, Gary Gowdy, Todd Lamb, Blake "Cowboy" Stevens, Dan Fisher, and Kevin Stitt answered questions for about 90 minutes.

The first question concerned State Question 640 which set the requirement for raising taxes through the state legislature by a required 75 percent vote in each chamber. Candidate were asked if the question did its job and if they supported the Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite petition asking voters to veto the recent tax increase that would fund a teacher pay raise.

Gary Richardson say s 640 did what the voters intended and he supports the petition drive.

Each candidate agreed that 640 accomplished its intended purpose and they supported the voter's right to bring the question to a vote. There was variation between the candidates on whether they would vote for the question.