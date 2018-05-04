Posted: May 04, 2018 2:42 PMUpdated: May 04, 2018 2:42 PM

Max Gross

Four-time state champions Karissa Jones will to look to add more titles to her already impressive as she competes will several other Dewey athletes at the 3A state track meet this weekend.

Jones is the reigning champion in the 100 meter hurdles and long jump each of the last two years. Last weekend at regionals she posted the top time in the 100 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles as well as posting the second beast time in the 100 meter. Jones was also tops in long jump by nearly two feet in regionals.

On the boys side Faylon Kight is looking to defend last year’s state championship in the 300 meter hurdles. In regionals, Kight was the fastest in both hurdle events.

Colby Rogers, Blayz Rippy, Erika Dillon and Hayley DeVivo will also be participating.

The event runs Friday and Saturday at Moore High School.