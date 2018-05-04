Posted: May 04, 2018 3:06 PMUpdated: May 04, 2018 3:41 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after a spraying a woman with pepper spray. Tracy Reel stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday facing charges of assault with a dangerous, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

According to an affidavit, Reel was the passenger in a vehicle and he instructed the driver to head towards the victim’s residence. When they arrived at the residence the driver of the vehicle got out and tried to talk to the victim. Before she could Reel jumped out the vehicle and pepper sprayed her twice.

The victim claims that Reel stated, “The joke is on you,” before she was sprayed.

Reel was placed under arrest as was the driver on separate charges. The vehicle they were in was taken to impound where it was searched.

Officers found a BB gun and a digital scale on the floorboard of the vehicle. In the trunk was a tan drawstring bag that contained 4.8 pounds of marijuana.

Reel saw his bond set at $15,000.