Posted: May 04, 2018 3:28 PMUpdated: May 04, 2018 3:28 PM

Ben Nicholas

Three Elementary School principals spoke at a Special Meeting for the Bartlesville Board of Education.

Kevin Brown, Principal of Jane Phillips Elementary, Chandra Myers, Principal of Ranch Heights Elementary, and Ken Copeland, Principals of Wayside Elementary, all gave presentations.

No actions were taken at the meeting, but each Principal outlined the good things their schools have done this year. Each Principal additionally outlined the goals for the next school year, and the steps being taken to get there.