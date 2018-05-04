Posted: May 04, 2018 3:44 PMUpdated: May 04, 2018 3:44 PM

Ben Nicholas

After lots of community support, Bartlesville will soon be home to a new sporting venue that will be first-of-its-kind in the State.

A new Cricket field has been put in at Daniels Park in Bartlesville, and the brand new area will be open for its first match on Saturday. Tyler Vaclaw, who is the head of the project, says that the new field will be the first in the state, which will be exciting for the City of Bartlesville.

Vaclaw says that a club from Tulsa will be the first to play in the new area

The ceremony for the new Cricket Field will be held at noon on Saturday.