Posted: May 05, 2018 4:35 AMUpdated: May 05, 2018 4:35 AM

Ben Nicholas

Crews will continue testing and flushing fire hydrants on Monday.

The first area begins at Highway 75 going east to Madison Blvd., from Tuxedo going south

to Adams Blvd. The second area begins at Madison Blvd. going east to Bison Rd. from Tuxedo going south to Adams Blvd.

Crews will be flushing every weekday from 7:00-to-3:00 until the areas are complete.

Do be advised that discoloration of water may occur during the process, so please use caution when laundering clothes.