News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: May 05, 2018 4:35 AMUpdated: May 05, 2018 4:35 AM
Fire Hydrant Flushing Continues
Ben Nicholas
Crews will continue testing and flushing fire hydrants on Monday.
The first area begins at Highway 75 going east to Madison Blvd., from Tuxedo going south
to Adams Blvd. The second area begins at Madison Blvd. going east to Bison Rd. from Tuxedo going south to Adams Blvd.
Crews will be flushing every weekday from 7:00-to-3:00 until the areas are complete.
Do be advised that discoloration of water may occur during the process, so please use caution when laundering clothes.
« Back to News