Posted: May 07, 2018 12:02 PMUpdated: May 07, 2018 12:02 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's chapter of Blue Star Mothers is disbanding. According to a Facebook post by Chairman, Angel Barrows, the group is disbanding because it lacks sufficient membership to sustain the chapter. Barrows says there is no option other than to close its doors.

Barrows says it's been a wonderful journey for ten years and she thanks those who have supported the troops.