Posted: May 07, 2018 12:33 PMUpdated: May 07, 2018 12:33 PM

Ben Nicholas

Washington County Sheriff Rick Silver has announced his retirement at the end of the year.

In a letter to the Washington County Commissioners, Sheriff Silver says that it has been a pleasure to serve as the Sheriff since October of 2008. He writes that he is proud of the accomplishments achieved in his 30 years of law enforcement.

Silver concludes his resignation letter by noting that many strides were taken in the last 10 years so that the next sheriff will come into the organization with capable and willing staff, anxious for the future of Washington County. Silver's last official Day will be December 31.