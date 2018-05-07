Posted: May 07, 2018 2:33 PMUpdated: May 07, 2018 7:15 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man caught on video kicking a woman in the head was placed under arrest. Patrick Thomas stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a charge of domestic abuse for an incident that occurred late last month.

According to an affidavit, the female victim claims that Thomas came home from a night of drinking with his friends. She states that Thomas had a history of abusing her. The woman claims that Thomas was trying to get her to enter the residence but that she was afraid that he would hurt her if she complied.

Thomas then struck the woman in the head and she fell to the ground. While she was on the ground Thomas then kicked her in the head. A neighbor was able to catch the entire incident on video and showed it to law enforcement.

Thomas fled the scene after the incident. However, Bartlesville Police were advised of his location and they were able to apprehend him.

Thomas saw his bond set at $10,000. He’ll next appear in court on Tuesday where the State of Oklahoma will present formal charges.