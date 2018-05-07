Posted: May 07, 2018 2:56 PMUpdated: May 07, 2018 7:15 PM

Max Gross

A 23-year-old Bartlesville man appeared in court on Monday facing charges of burglary and damage to private property for an incident that occurred over the weekend. Andre Woodard is accused of breaking into his grandparent’s residence and stealing a multitude of items.

According to a police affidavit, earlier in the week Woodward came to his grandparents while on meth and asked if he could stay there. They denied Woodward and told him that he couldn’t step foot on their property until he cleaned himself up.

On Saturday the residence was unattended and Woodward called his grandparents and they stated that they were in Tulsa for the day. Upon returning from Tulsa the grandparents found that their back door had been broken in. Items missing from the residence included medication, jewelry and a video game console.

The victims claim that Woodward was the only one who knew that the residence was unoccupied. Later that day the victim’s daughter claims she was able to locate Woodward through Snapchat at a different residence.

Upon making contact with officers Woodward claims that him and a juvenile broke into the home and stole the items.

Woodward saw his bond set at $10,000.