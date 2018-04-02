Posted: May 07, 2018 2:57 PMUpdated: May 07, 2018 2:57 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Northern Oklahoma Section of the American Chemical Society sponsored the Chemistry Olympiad again this year in cooperation with BHS chemistry teacher Gary Layman.

Over the course of twelve weeks, there were about 50 participants. 25 took the local exam to determine who would move on to the next level of competition. The top two scorers on the local exam, Sohaib Ali and Liza Williams, then competed in the National Exam. However, results of the National Exam have not yet been released.

At an awards dinner in early April, the top two sophomores and the top three juniors/seniors were recognized.