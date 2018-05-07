Posted: May 07, 2018 3:46 PMUpdated: May 07, 2018 3:46 PM

Ben Nicholas

An Incentive Review Committee meeting was held for the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority on Monday afternoon where a consideration regarding a recommendation of a development financing assistance agreement was the only item on the agenda.

After a presentation regarding a property at 314 South Johnstone was heard, the BRTA voted to make and approve a recommendation for agreement. Director Chris Wilson explained the decision.

The BRTA will make a final decision on Wednesday.