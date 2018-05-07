Posted: May 07, 2018 4:31 PMUpdated: May 07, 2018 4:31 PM

Ben Nicholas

Governor Mary Fallin has signed legislation that directs the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to apply to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for a waiver that institutes work requirements for Medicaid.

House Bill 2932 by Representative Glen Mulready and Senator Adam Pugh is a measure requested by the governor. It is part of a suite of bills related to employment, training, and education client engagement for recipients of public assistance programs.

HB 2932 aligns Medicaid work and job training requirements with that of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which involves working, participation in a work program, or a combination of both 20 hours a week. The new eligibility criteria will affect up to approximately 8,000 able-bodied adults without dependents between the ages of 18 and 50. The state has the ability to negotiate any further exemptions necessary in the waiver writing process.

HB 2932 takes effect Nov. 1.

Fallin last month signed HB 2825, which links Temporary Assistance for Needy Families recipients with career and technology education and training programs.