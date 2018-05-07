Posted: May 07, 2018 7:09 PMUpdated: May 07, 2018 7:09 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey board of Education met on Monday evening for their monthly meeting, where one of the first items of business was to present an award.

Debbie Thoreson was presented the Dewey Public Schools Teacher of the Year by Holly Lewis.

A presentation was then received regarding the DPS technology plan, and Superintendent Vince Vincent updated the board on the financial review and some summer projects.

Several hires were also made at the meeting, including at least one from each of the schools.

All other items were approved. The Dewey board of Education meets the first Monday of every month.