Posted: May 07, 2018 7:14 PMUpdated: May 07, 2018 7:14 PM

Max Gross

Several projects were put in to motion at a Monday night meeting of the Bartlesville City Council.

The council awarded a bid to KSL Dirtworks for asphalt paving rehabilitation on Tuxedo Boulevard. KSL was the only company to submit a bid, which was in the amount $780,913. Councilman Alan Gentges informed the council that this project was nearly $220,000 under the allotted budget of $1 million. Gentges gives more details on the project.

Another bid was awarded to G&G Dozer in Caney, Kansas for the demolition of the old police station on Hensley Boulevard. After the new public safety complex was built on Johnstone Avenue as a part of the 2012 G.O. bond projects the old police station was vacated.

The plan is to build extra parking for Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium. However, no official plans have been made other than the demolition of the current structure.

Councilman Jim Curd and Gentges also made three appointments to the tower Green Design Committee. Shelby Brammer, Annah Fischer and Jay Webster were the appointments. This committee will be tasked with putting together several design elements in the Price Tower Green Project that was approved in the most recent bond election.

Acting city manager Mike Bailey wanted to send his regards to Bartlesville Police Chief Tom Holland who announced his retirement effective July 6. Bailey said the city will hire a search firm tasked with finding a replacement to ensure the best possible candidates are found.