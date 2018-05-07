Posted: May 07, 2018 7:22 PMUpdated: May 07, 2018 7:22 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council and Dewey Public Works Authority met for their bi-weekly meetings on Monday evening, where the majority of time was spent listening to several concerned citizens.

After the short agenda and an update that the City of Dewey was helping the City of Copan and might start charging for their services, several citizens spoke out regarding problems they experienced at the recent blues festival.

Among general complaints like “the music was too loud” most citizens at the meeting agreed that the biggest problem was that they were locked out or locked in their businesses most of Friday and all of Saturday. The shared problem was due to a lot of miscommunication, among not being aware that fencing would be put up around the stores so that not even the owners could get in and out.

Several store owners explained that they lost business on Saturday because people couldn't get in to their stores, either due to the fencing or due to the $15 cover charge to get into the festival, thus allowing them to get into the stores. Councilman Wayne Sell explained his frustration in an “on-the-record” statement.

Several citizens wanted to thank Shane from the city for making the most out of that Saturday and for his help. All council-members agreed that a review of policies and change was needed. However, there was no actions to be taken at this meeting at this time.

All other items were approved.