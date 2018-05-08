Posted: May 08, 2018 10:16 AMUpdated: May 08, 2018 10:16 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Forbes magazine has named Arvest Bank as one of "America's Best Large Employers" for 2018, the second consecutive year it has received the honor.

Arvest ranked 266th out of the 500 businesses - with 5,000 or more full- or part-time employees - nationwide that scored highest in an independent survey.

Arvest Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Sabin says maintaining a culture that appeals to, and supports, the bank's associates leads to having happy, loyal and satisfied customers. He says it is extremely rewarding to know the associates think so highly of Arvest.

More than 30,000 employees from 25 industries were consulted anonymously to compile the Forbes survey's nationwide results. They were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 being the best possible score. Participants also were prompted to evaluate other employers within their industry that stood out either positively or negatively. Furthermore, employees were asked 35 questions about work-related topics, including working conditions, salary, potential for development and company image.

This is the third year Forbes has compiled its list of America's Best Employers. Assessments for 2018 were conducted during a four-week period last year.