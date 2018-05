Posted: May 08, 2018 10:17 AMUpdated: May 08, 2018 10:17 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A part of AEP-PSO's Wind Catcher Project may not be built. The Tulsa World reports the Osage Nation Mineral Council voted down a PSO proposal to cross Osage County.

PSO spokesman Stan Whiteford indicates a proposed alternate route through Creek and southern Tulsa County has not been laid out.