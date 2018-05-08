Posted: May 08, 2018 2:31 PMUpdated: May 08, 2018 4:07 PM

Max Gross

A car chase on the east side of Bartlesville approached speeds of 100 miles per hour and led to the arrest of a Tulsa man. Kevin Carter stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing a multitude of charges including felony eluding, reckless driving and possession of marijuana among other charges for an incident that occurred last Friday.

According to an affidavit, an officer observed a blue Mustang traveling north bound on U.S. 75 with an expired paper tag. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle driven by Carter but he continued to travel at a high rate of speed. The car was driving recklessly and blew through a stop light at speeds close to 100 miles per hour.

The car was observed crossing over the double yellow lines to the other side of traffic putting other motorists in danger. The chase continued east bound onto U.S. 60 before the officer stopped Carter’s Mustang using a tactical vehicle intervention.

Carter complied with the officers after the chase concluded. He advised that he had warrants in both Washington and Osage counties.

A search of his person produced a bag of marijuana from the pocket of his jeans. The officer found a smoking pipe, an open bottle of liquor and other drug paraphernalia on the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Carter saw his bond set at $50,000. He’ll next appear in court on June 1.