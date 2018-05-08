Posted: May 08, 2018 2:50 PMUpdated: May 08, 2018 4:07 PM

Max Gross

A woman found sleeping in the bathroom of a laundromat was arrested on drug charges. Emily Davis appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.

According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched to perform a welfare check on Davis. She had been reported as sleeping in the bathroom for more than an hour. The officer knocked on the door and Davis came out of the bathroom.

The officer observed Davis to have watery and bloodshot eyes and she was very unstable on her feet. At this time she was placed under arrest for public intoxication.

Davis was carrying a large bag with her. Inside the bag the officer recovered a digital scale and 10 plastic baggies that contained a white crystal residue. Also, two syringes with white residue, a burnt spoon with a broken handle and several burnt straws were recovered in a separate container.

Davis claimed to not know what the items were used for. She entered a guilty at her court appearance on Tuesday. Davis will next appear in court on May 23.