Posted: May 08, 2018 4:54 PMUpdated: May 08, 2018 4:54 PM

Ben Nicholas

Americans nationwide did their part to drop off a record number of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications during the DEA’s 15th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, at close to 6,000 sites across the country. Together with a record-setting amount of local, state and federal partners, DEA collected and destroyed close to one million pounds, nearly 475 tons, of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs, making it the most successful event in DEA history. This brings the total amount of prescription drugs collected nationwide by DEA since the fall of 2010 to 9,964,714 pounds, or 4,982 tons.

Oklahomans located in the 11 counties which comprise the federal Northern District of Oklahoma also participated in record numbers, resulting in the collection of 1,160 pounds of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Now in its 9th year, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events continue to remove ever-higher amounts of opioids and other medicines from the nation’s homes, where they could be stolen and abused by family members and visitors, including children and teens.