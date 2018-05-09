Posted: May 09, 2018 3:50 AMUpdated: May 09, 2018 3:50 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Regional United Way celebrated the conclusion of the United We Rock 2017 campaign at its Annual Meeting on Tuesday. United Way stakeholders gathered to honor the people and businesses who were instrumental in the last campaign raising $2.2 million, the fourth-highest amount in its 78-year history.

Karen Leinen received the 2018 Spirit Award. She is very involved in the Bartlesville community personally, serving on the Big Brothers Big Sisters and Agape Mission boards.

The United Way also honored the business partners who went above and beyond for the 2017 United We Rock campaign. Businesses that were recognized increased their giving over the previous year, had at least 50 percent employee participation, participated in a campaign event and advertised their participation in the United Way campaign. Businesses honored were Arvest, BancFirst, Bartlesville Community Center, Bartlesville Radio, Blue Sky Bio, Central National Bank, Chevron Phillips, City of Bartlesville, ConocoPhillips, Doenges Family of Autos, Enterprise Rent a Car, EY, Phillips 66, QuikTrip, Rogers State University, Stotts Archambo Mueggenborg & Barclay and Truity Credit Union.