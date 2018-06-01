Posted: May 09, 2018 9:56 AMUpdated: May 09, 2018 9:56 AM

Bill Lynch

Friday, June 1, 2018, will be the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the June 26, 2018, Osage County Primary Elections. In order to register the voter must be a United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years-old .

Persons who have never been registered to vote before or who are not currently registered in the county of their residence and persons who are registered but who need to change their registration information may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, June 1, 2018.

Applications postmarked after that time will still be accepted and processed; however, the applications will not be approved until after June 26, 2018.

The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter's precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved.

Any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office at (918) 287-3036 or email OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov.