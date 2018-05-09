News
Posted: May 09, 2018 10:10 AMUpdated: May 09, 2018 10:10 AM
Baker Heritage Festival Aimed to be a Community Event
Charlie Taraboletti
Baker Heritage Blues Festival organizer, Giz Robinson has responded to comments made during Monday's Dewey City Council meeting. Robinson says she worked with Dewey merchants to publicize the festival in the news media and distribute posters and online information about the event. According to Robinson, there were several adjustments over the two-day run of the event to work with the business community.
The event raised funds to honor Washington County music students with a scholarship in his name.
Like any first-time event, there were some lessons learned. Robinson expects the 2019 festival to be better in every respect.
The Baker Heritage Blues Festival was organized to honor Dewey resident and acclaimed local musician, Lennie Baker.
