Posted: May 09, 2018 12:30 PMUpdated: May 09, 2018 12:30 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The 300 block of Johnstone Avenue downtown Bartlesville will be closed for approximately one hour beginning at 6 o'clock tonight to accomodate an emergency window replacement at the ConocoPhillips Plaza Office Building, located at 315 S. Johnstone Ave.

According to Chief Communications Officer for the city, Kelli Williams, barricades and flag personnel will be present in the area until the replacement is complete. Only emergency personnel will be allowed into the area while the project is underway.