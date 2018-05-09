Posted: May 09, 2018 2:50 PMUpdated: May 09, 2018 3:41 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man driving erratically was arrested for driving under the influence. Mitchell Mootz stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing a charge of DUI for an incident that occurred over the weekend.

According to an affidavit, a Dodge truck was observed driving on U.S. 75 when it made an abrupt right turn. The truck stopped during the turn and was blocking the outside lane of traffic. The officer driving behind him had swerve into the other lane to avoid hitting the truck.

After this the truck was seen driving very slowly and in the middle of two lanes of traffic. At this time a traffic stop was initiated.

When the officer approached the vehicle he saw that Mootz had drool dripping from his mouth down to his shirt. He was speaking in a slurred manner and repeated multiple phrases. The officer asked Mootz to leave the vehicle and was seen trying to hide a bottle of beer under the driver’s seat.

Mootz needed to use the side of the truck for balance as he walked out. He failed all field sobriety tests initiated. Mootz submitted to blood alcohol test which revealed his blood alcohol content to be .27.

Mootz posted a $500 bond. His next scheduled court appearance is scheduled for June 9.