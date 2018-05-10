Posted: May 10, 2018 10:56 AMUpdated: May 10, 2018 10:56 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The board of directors of Phillips 66 HASs declared a quarterly dividend of 80 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. That represents a 14 percent increase. The dividend is payable on June 1st to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 21st.

Chairman and Cheif Executive Officer of Phillips 66, Greg Garland says a secure, competitive and growing dividend is fundamental to the company's capital allocation strategy. He says Phillips has increased the dividend eight times since its inception in 2012, resulting in a 27 percent compound annual growth rate and demonstrating a strong commitment of returning value to shareholders.