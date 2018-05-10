Posted: May 10, 2018 10:57 AMUpdated: May 10, 2018 10:59 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Nowata School Board will meet to interview candidates for the job of school superintendent Friday night. The agenda calls for the board to convene the meeting and then go into executive session. The interviews will be conducted behind closed doors. The names of the candidates will not be released and the board will not take any formal action during the meeting. Nowata Superintendent Leon Ashlock informed the board last month that he intended to resign as of the end of the school year June 30th. Friday night's meeting convenes at 5 o'clock in the Nowata High School Gym's Hospitality Room.