Posted: May 10, 2018 12:35 PMUpdated: May 10, 2018 12:36 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Muslim community in Oklahoma and around the world will begin the month long fast of Ramadan on Wednesday, May 16. This holy month will be welcomed with community services projects and outreach to help those of other faiths better know the Oklahoma Muslim community.

Ramadan is the 9th month of the Islamic lunar calendar during which Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other sensual pleasures from before dawn until sunset. The fast is performed to increase spirituality, discipline, self-restraint, and generosity while obeying God's commandments. Fasting, along with the declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and pilgrimage to Mecca, is one of the "five pillars" of Islam.

During the month of Ramadan, CAIR Oklahoma is inviting their fellow Oklahomans to know more about Islam, Muslims, and the holy month of Ramadan with their second annual "Revealing Ramadan."

CAIR-OK Executive Director Adam Soltani says "Ramadan is about more than improving our relationship with God and increased worship. During our holy month of fasting it is imperative that we reach out to our neighbors and give back to our community in any way possible."

Also during this month, Oklahoma Muslims will participate in the 8th Annual Ramadan Day of Service at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, packaging food for fellow Oklahomans in need while they observe their religious fast. More than 1,200 Oklahoma Muslims have participated in this annual event over the last eight years.

The end of Ramadan will be marked by communal prayers called "Eid ul-Fitr," or Feast of the Fast-Breaking, on June 15.

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.