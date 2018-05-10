Posted: May 10, 2018 12:40 PMUpdated: May 10, 2018 12:40 PM

Ben Nicholas

Attorney General Mike Hunter has joined 12 other state attorneys general in asking a federal appeals court to rehear a case in front of the full court after a three judge panel decided that Ohio must provide funding to Planned Parenthood.

In the brief, attorneys general argue the decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit contradicts prior court decisions, including the Supreme Court that has repeatedly ruled that states do not have to provide taxpayer funds to Planned Parenthood.

Attorney General Hunter said the ruling has potential to negatively impact Oklahoma’s laws that ban the use of public funds for abortions and abortion providers.

In question is a 2016 law that banned Ohio abortion provider advocates from receiving state funds for six health care programs. Last month, the three judge panel on the 6th Circuit found Ohio’s law unfairly punished Planned Parenthood by taking away funding for the programs because the organization promotes abortion.

The brief argues, Ohio has a clear policy that prefers childbirth over abortion and does not want to use taxpayer dollars to promote abortion. In any of these programs, Ohio faces the risk of funding Planned Parenthood, which would promote abortion with taxpayer dollars.

In addition to Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, the brief was signed by attorneys general of Arkansas, Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Nebraska, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

You can read the brief here