Posted: May 10, 2018 12:44 PMUpdated: May 10, 2018 12:44 PM

Ben Nicholas

More flushing 5/10/18 5PM Ben

More fire hydrant flushing will continue in the City of Bartlesville. This time, it's with two crews.

Crews will be working in the area from Adams Boulevard going south to Nowata Road, from Silver Lake going east to Highway 75.

The second crew will be from Highway 75 going east to Bison Road from Adams Boulevard, south to Nowata road, to include the Industrial Park.

Do be advised, discoloration of water may occur, so please use caution when laundering clothes.