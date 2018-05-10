Posted: May 10, 2018 1:06 PMUpdated: May 10, 2018 1:06 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority met on Wednesday afternoon where the majority of the meeting was discussing action on adopting and approving a development financing assistance agreement with Sutterfield Property Management, LLC, relating to a property at 314 South Johnstone.

As discussed during the meeting, the property will be built to a level where businesses could move in and start quickly. It was noted that there were people who were interested in the property, but were not able to spend the time or money to get the area ready. Building this to a “white-box” condition is hoped to alleviate those problems.