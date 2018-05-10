Posted: May 10, 2018 3:09 PMUpdated: May 10, 2018 3:09 PM

Max Gross

A man who stole a vehicle and try to flee into a wooded area was arrested on Wednesday. Braden Williamson appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing multiple charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding, reckless driving and obstructing an officer as well other traffic violations.

According to an affidavit, a Ford pickup truck was reported as stolen in the parking lot of Wilson Elementary School. While driving on Washington Boulevard an officer on patrol noticed a truck that matched the description.

The officer turned on his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the truck. However, Williamson continued to drive and after a short pursuit he turned into the parking of Senor Salsa and exited his vehicle.

Williamson proceeded to run for the wooded area behind the restaurant. After a short pursuit on foot of about 200 yards officers caught up to Williamson and placed him under arrested. Williamson was resistant to officers at first but he eventually complied. It took three officers to get Williamson into police custody.

Bond was set at $50,000.