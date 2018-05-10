Posted: May 10, 2018 3:40 PMUpdated: May 10, 2018 3:40 PM

Ben Nicholas

Two men have pled guilty to child pornography offenses in the Northern District of Oklahoma. Both men used the internet to search for and find material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to United States Attorney Trent Shores, the victims in these cases are victimized over and over again because the images remain on the internet and in circulation.

51-year-old Jeffrey Townsend plead guilty to accessing with intent to view child pornography. Townsend admitted that in 2015 he knowingly accessed with intent to view, and attempted to view videos of child pornography as defined by federal law by accessing a video conferencing room that contained child pornography. He knew child pornography would likely be available in the video conferencing website. He accessed the website using the Internet and his computer. Townsend and the government stipulated in his plea agreement that his sentence should be between 30-37 months in federal prison. Any length of supervised release following prison, and the amount of any fine or restitution is left to the Court’s discretion. Sentencing is set for August 8.

32-year-old Scott Frederick Arterbury plead guilty to possession of child pornography. Arterbury admitted that he knowingly possessed images and videos of child pornography that he had downloaded from the Internet to his computer. According to the government, his collection of child pornography included images and videos of prepubescent minors or minors who had not reached the age of 12 years old. The defendant obtained at least some of the child pornography from a child pornography website located on the “Dark Web”. Sentencing is set for August 7, 2018.