Posted: May 10, 2018 4:00 PMUpdated: May 10, 2018 4:00 PM

Ben Nicholas

An Osage County Man has been taken into custody following an incident on Wednesday.

According to the Osage County Sheriff's Website, Dakoda Aaron McCauley was booked on Wednesday for one charge of Second Degree Murder. McCauley, who resides in Barnsdall, is said to have been involved in a stabbing incident at his residence in Barnsdall. Our partners at News On 6 report that Frankie Cotto is the victim of the stabbing.

According to the Osage County Courthouse, no formal charges have been filed at this time, so no affidavits are available right now. We will have more information as it becomes available