Posted: May 11, 2018 10:58 AMUpdated: May 11, 2018 10:58 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Congratulations to Sandy Hallett of Delaware. We chose her as the winner of our My Mom's Priceless contest. Hallett received the call to hear a family member had entered her in the drawing

Hallett received a night at the Inn at the Price Tower, a gallery tour and tower tour for two plus a $20 Copper Bar gift certificate; a 300-dollar ladies shopping spree from Dillard's in the Washington Park Mall; a flower arrangement from Cynthia's Nowata Floral, Gifts, and More; a 50-dollar gift card from Truity Credit Union; dinner for two from Sterling's Grille; a bouquet from Flowerland; her choice of sterling silver mother's ring from Windle's Rock and Jewelry; mineral sun shield, Clensiderm M.D. therapeutic moisturizer from Hill Dermatology; a 25-dollar gift certificate from Keepsake Candle; and a 25-dollar gift certificate from Frank & Lola's.