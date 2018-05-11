News
Posted: May 11, 2018
Sandra Hallett Wins "My Mom's Priceless" Prizes
Charlie Taraboletti
Congratulations to Sandy Hallett of Delaware. We chose her as the winner of our My Mom's Priceless contest. Hallett received the call to hear a family member had entered her in the drawing.
Hallett received a night at the Inn at the Price Tower, a gallery tour and tower tour for two plus a $20 Copper Bar gift certificate; a 300-dollar ladies shopping spree from Dillard's in the Washington Park Mall; a flower arrangement from Cynthia's Nowata Floral, Gifts, and More; a 50-dollar gift card from Truity Credit Union; dinner for two from Sterling's Grille; a bouquet from Flowerland; her choice of sterling silver mother's ring from Windle's Rock and Jewelry; mineral sun shield, Clensiderm M.D. therapeutic moisturizer from Hill Dermatology; a 25-dollar gift certificate from Keepsake Candle; and a 25-dollar gift certificate from Frank & Lola's.
