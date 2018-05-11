News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: May 11, 2018 12:51 PMUpdated: May 11, 2018 12:51 PM
EgangeOK Coming To Bartlesville
State Superintendent Joy Hoffmeister is bringing EngageOK on the Road to Bartlesville July 11.
EngageOK will travel to Ada, Owasso, Bartlesville, Norman, Durant, Duncan and Woodward between July 9-and-19 this year.
The free annual training event includes updates on federal and state education law, and the workshops will focus on a variety of topics, including:
Special Education
School Support & Family Engagement
Education Technology
Curriculum & Instruction
American Indian Education
Grant Writing
Federal Programs
Ag in the Classroom
Assessment & Accountability
Counseling
College & Career Readiness
Teacher & Leader Effectiveness
FY19 Budget Overview
The Joy Lunch Club will return, where attendees have the opportunity to ask Superintendent Hofmeister questions in a casual setting. You can also learn from students what they wish their teachers knew in the eye-opening student advisory panel sessions.
