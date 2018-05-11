Posted: May 11, 2018 12:51 PMUpdated: May 11, 2018 12:51 PM

Ben Nicholas

State Superintendent Joy Hoffmeister is bringing EngageOK on the Road to Bartlesville July 11.

EngageOK will travel to Ada, Owasso, Bartlesville, Norman, Durant, Duncan and Woodward between July 9-and-19 this year.

The free annual training event includes updates on federal and state education law, and the workshops will focus on a variety of topics, including:

Special Education

School Support & Family Engagement

Education Technology

Curriculum & Instruction

American Indian Education

Grant Writing

Federal Programs

Ag in the Classroom

Assessment & Accountability

Counseling

College & Career Readiness

Teacher & Leader Effectiveness

FY19 Budget Overview

The Joy Lunch Club will return, where attendees have the opportunity to ask Superintendent Hofmeister questions in a casual setting. You can also learn from students what they wish their teachers knew in the eye-opening student advisory panel sessions.