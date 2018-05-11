Posted: May 11, 2018 1:46 PMUpdated: May 11, 2018 3:12 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Bartlesville man was taken into custody in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to an affidavit, Jose Luis Mendoza was observed by an officer to be asleep in a running vehicle in a parking lot of a convenience store. Once awoken, the officer noticed Mendoza had red and watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady footing and had an odor of alcohol.

Several tests were administered and the office completed a search of Mendoza. A small baggie containing methamphetamine was found in his pants pocket, and a small package of cocaine was found in his hat.

Mendoza was charged with DUI, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine in Washington County Court on Friday afternoon. Bond was set at $25,000. Mendoza will appear in court next on May 16.