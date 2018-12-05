Posted: May 12, 2018 3:22 AMUpdated: May 12, 2018 3:22 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Classical music is still the backbone of the 34-year-old OKM Music Festival and this year's chamber artists offer something for everyone. The week-long festival runs June 9th through the 15th with a variety of artists and genres. The classical series brings Miró String Quartet, pianist Katie Mahan and wind quintet WindSync to Ambler Hall.

The Miró Quartet livens the stage with afternoon and evening performances from June 11th through the 13th in Ambler Hall downtown Bartlesville and in a lunchtime and evening performance June 14th and 15th in Tulsa.

Mahan's performance on piano is scheduled for 7 o'clock the evening of Tuesday, June 12th in Ambler Hall.

Mahan captures the attention of audiences throughout the world with her innovative musical personality, poetic interpretations and charming stage presence. Since making her orchestral debut in 1999 with the Breckenridge Symphony, Mahan has appeared in concert throughout the USA, Europe, Canada, the Middle East, Russia and Japan.

On Wednesday, June 13th will leave the strings behind and you will experience the wind quintet Windsync.