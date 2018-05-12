Posted: May 12, 2018 11:42 AMUpdated: May 12, 2018 11:43 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Saturday was graduation day for the students who made up Oklahoma Wesleyan University's Class of 2018. The University welcomed a special commencement speaker to help them celebrate.

Sam Sorbo is an actress, author, activist, and radio personality known for her quick wit, voracious work ethic, and strong commitment to principle.

Sorbo is the host of the nationally syndicated Sam Sorbo Show. She speaks publicly around the country and recently appeared in the movies "Hope Bridge", "Just Let Go", and most recently "Let There Be Light", which she also co-wrote.

Sorbo drew on World War II and Cold War examples of character and leadership in her address. She quoted Winston Churchill who spoke about how others view us during different stages of our life.

This year's commencement ceremonies were held in the Lyon Chapel and Fine Arts Center.