Posted: May 14, 2018 3:16 AMUpdated: May 14, 2018 3:16 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Claud Rosendale Tourism Oversight Committee will go before the Osage County board of commissioners to ask for funding for the Osage County Cattlemen's Convention, the Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping, the Shidler Car Show, the Postoak Wine and Jazz Festival, and the Skiatook Pioneer Days on Monday morning. The board is expected to approve financing with Armstrong Bank for a 2003 Mack Truck purchase from Boxcer Equipment and for a lease-purchase agreement for two 2018 John Deere motor grader to be financed by Armstrong Bank.

Monday morning's meeting will convene at 10 o'clock at the Osage County Courthouse.