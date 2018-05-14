Posted: May 14, 2018 9:50 AMUpdated: May 14, 2018 11:29 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A new Oklahoma law will cut the cost of a basic speeding ticket by more than half.

The Oklahoman reports that Gov. Mary Fallin signed a bill into law last week reducing the cost of such speeding tickets from nearly $225 to $100. The law applies to tickets for 1 to 10 mph over the speed limit, and goes into effect in August.

Republican Sen. Anthony Sykes says he authored the bill after hearing from constituents and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers about how unfair the cost is for slightly surpassing the speed limit. He says troopers write fewer tickets as a result, which affects the Oklahoma judiciary and others depending on traffic violation payments to operate.

The law expires in 2020 and will serve as the change's trial period.