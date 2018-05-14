Posted: May 14, 2018 10:18 AMUpdated: May 14, 2018 10:18 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners open bids and approved several forms at a Monday morning meeting.

The commissioners opened eight bids for hot mix, hot lay, cold patch and delivery of asphalt for the county. Other than the receipt of the bids no action was taken. A bid will likely be selected and approved at next week’s meeting.

In the new business portion of the meeting a request to destroy records was tabled. Commissioner Curtis Barnes motioned to table due to potential restrictions on destroying documents within 90 days of an election. Treasurer Lynn Wesson explained she is just trying to clear out old duplicate documents.

Also, approved in new business was a claim for a reimbursement regarding a moved water line over California Creek and reimbursement claims for the Nowata County Election Board for April, May and June.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again next Monday.