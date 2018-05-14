Posted: May 14, 2018 10:58 AMUpdated: May 14, 2018 12:12 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning where an agreement between Public Service Company of Oklahoma and Washington County was met for the next year.

The commissioners discussed the shortage of road chips that plague the state, but Commissioner Mike Bouvier says that he will be continuing with plans this summer and he has been in contact with the chip manufacturers.

All other items in the meeting were approved, and all receipts were received. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room.