Posted: May 14, 2018 12:14 PMUpdated: May 14, 2018 12:14 PM

Bill Lynch

District #2 Commissioner Kevin Paslay made an announcement regarding Samaritan EMS and EMS coverage for the Barnsdall Avant Area at the Monday Morning meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners.

In addition to announcing they would not be renewing their contract they had also asked to be relieved of their contract at the end on the month rather than finishing at the end of June. However, District #3 Commissioner Darren McKinney along with the other Commissioners agreed that they should fulfill their contract.

Along with the announcement Commissioner Paslay introduced Matt Miller owner of Miller EMS who currently operates out of Fairfax and has 12 ambulances operating throughout the State. Miller stated he and his company would be willing to take over the contract for the Barnsdall/Avant area, additionally he would give preference to Samaritan Employees who wished to stay at the Barnsdall location, however the employees would still need to undergo the application process.

While the Commissioners were relieved to hear that Miller EMS was prepared to take over the coverage, they will still need to advertise for bids for the EMS contract. The new service would also need to meet with the Barnsdall City Council to receive the membership paid by Barnsdall and Avant residents.