Posted: May 15, 2018 2:35 PMUpdated: May 15, 2018 4:13 PM

Max Gross

A man threatening his girlfriend and holding a knife was booked into police custody. Keith Wiersig made an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse facing a felonious charge of first degree burglary.

According to an affidavit, a female victim reported that she and Wiersig got into an argument after a night of drinking. At around 1:30 in the morning Wiersig left and then returned to the residence.

Wiersig was knocking on the door and the female wouldn’t let him in. The victim claims that Wiersig stated, “Open the door or things are going to get bad.” The victim also claims that Wiersig was holding a knife while standing on the other side of the door.

Wiersig then broke a window on the front side of the home. The woman took a video on her cell phone of the incident. Wiersig then retreated to his residence on the other side of the street upon learning the police had been called.

The woman’s three minor children were also present during the incident. Wiersig posted a $5,000 bond.