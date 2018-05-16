Posted: May 16, 2018 1:14 PMUpdated: May 16, 2018 1:14 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Public Schools Child Nutrition Department will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program for Children again this year. Free meals will be served to children ages 1-to-18 in the cafeterias of various schools within the Bartlesville Public School District.

There are no qualifications or registration requirements for children to take part in the program, which will be in its 28th year within the BPSD. The Summer Food Service Program for Children is sponsored by the district and funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The Summer Food Service Program was initially established to ensure low income children could continue to receive nutritious meals when school was not in session during the summer months. All meals served through the program meet federal nutrition guidelines. Last year, the program served 23,153 meals within the district during the months of June, July, and early August. Through the program, $71,905.52 in federal funding was brought into the community.

Last year, the Summer Food Service Program for Children coordinated with various summer programs to provide educational and recreational activities to Bartlesville children with a side benefit of providing part-time work for an estimated 12 to 15 school employees.

The Summer Food Service Program for Children is an equal opportunity program. In accordance with federal law and United States Department of Agriculture policy, it is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

Those who would like to learn more about the Summer Food Service Program for Children within the BPSD can call 918-333-7966.

You can learn more by clicking here

...and here