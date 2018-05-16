Posted: May 16, 2018 3:48 PMUpdated: May 16, 2018 3:48 PM

Ben Nicholas

Demolition is underway on the former Bartlesville police facility, located at 100 E. Hensley Blvd. The building was vacated when the new Public Safety Complex was constructed in the 600 block of South Johnstone Avenue.

An official plan for the space has not yet been determined, but City officials have noted a need for parking at the nearby Richard Kane YMCA and the Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

Officials say a police memorial monument located on the south side of the site will stay where it is for the time being.

Thanks to the City of Bartlesville for the picture and the information.